Wick man who died after incident named
- 22 June 2020
A 50-year-old man who died following an incident in Wick has been named by police.
Thomas McTeir, who was from the Caithness town, died at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on 16 June.
The incident happened three days earlier at a property in Wick's Barrogill Street.
Police said a 60-year-old man appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court last Thursday in connection with Mr McTeir's death.
In a statement, Mr McTeir's family said: "Tommy was a much loved father and brother. His loss will be sorely felt by many."