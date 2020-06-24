Highlands & Islands

Man dies after van and HGV crash on A9 at Balavil

  • 24 June 2020

A 34-year-old man has died following a crash on the A9 between Aviemore and Kingussie.

The man was a passenger in a Ford Transit van which was involved in a collision with an HGV at Balavil at about 12:00.

The male driver of the van suffered serious injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road remains closed, with a diversion in place, while an accident investigation is carried out.

Police have appealed for witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites