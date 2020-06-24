A 34-year-old man has died following a crash on the A9 between Aviemore and Kingussie.

The man was a passenger in a Ford Transit van which was involved in a collision with an HGV at Balavil at about 12:00.

The male driver of the van suffered serious injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road remains closed, with a diversion in place, while an accident investigation is carried out.

Police have appealed for witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward.