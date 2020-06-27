Image caption CalMac is preparing to increase the frequency of sailings from dates in July

West coast ferry company CalMac plans to increase sailings on its routes from the start of next month.

It has been running a reduced service since March, but is preparing to offer more journeys in line with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

CalMac intends to reintroduce a number of sailings including Mallaig to Armadale on 1 July and Claonaig to Lochranza from 15 July.

Frequency of sailings is to be increased further later in the month.

A timetable being prepared for 15 July to 18 October would see the return of two ferries on the Islay service and a second boat added to both Mull's Oban to Craignure route and Arran's Ardrossan-Brodick route.

Social distancing measures will be in place on all ferries.