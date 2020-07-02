Whisky by-product could help power electric cars

Image copyright PA Media

Waste material from whisky distilling in Caithness looks set to be used for generating power for the charging of electric vehicles.

Abbey Ecosse Limited has secured permission to build an anaerobic digester and biomass boiler energy generating plant near Thurso.

The complex at Forss Business and Technology Park would make a biogas as a fuel for generating electricity.

The electricity would be used at the park and for a vehicle charging point.

The waste material would be supplied by Inverhouse Distillery at Pulteney in Wick.

Highland Council has approved the plan.