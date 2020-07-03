Man charged in connection with Drumnadrochit woman's death
- 3 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with a pedestrian's death on the A82 in the Highlands last year.
Chloe Morrison, 26, was reported to have been struck by lorry near Drumnadrochit at about 13:10 on 25 October.
The man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Ms Morrison, who was from Drumnadrochit, died at the scene. Her family said at the time it had been "absolutely devastated" by her death.