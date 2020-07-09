Rescuers search Loch Ness after man falls in near Dores Bay
9 July 2020
Emergency services are searching for a man who fell into Loch Ness.
Reports were received at about 18:50 that two men had fallen into the water near Dores Bay.
One man has been rescued.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that officers are still searching for the second.