Image copyright Lewis Pate/WTML Image caption The osprey chicks are in the Highlands

Dame Vera Lynn, Capt Sir Tom Moore and Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir OBE are in the running to have ospreys chicks named after them.

The three birds at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in Lochaber in the Highlands found fame via a nest camera.

Wartime singer Dame Vera died last month at 103. Capt Tom raised millions for the NHS. Doddie has won hearts with his Motor Neurone Disease (MND) battle.

Woodland Trust Scotland is holding an online vote.

The public can choose from four options for the trio: Dame Vera Lynn, Capt Tom Moore and Doddie Weir; Ally, Bally and Bee; Thor, Freya and Loki; or Hagrid, Boudica and Merlin.

Image copyright Empics Image caption Dame Vera Lynn died at the age of 103

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Capt Tom initially set out to raise £1,000 for the NHS but raised millions

Image caption Doddie Weir raises MND awareness

The three osprey chicks have become popular internationally during the coronavirus lockdown.

The young trio - two males and a female - are watched by tens of thousands of fans on a nest camera.

George Anderson, of Woodland Trust Scotland, said of the name suggestions: "Many wanted to honour individuals who have been on people's minds during this lockdown summer."

The vote closes at 20:00 on Sunday.