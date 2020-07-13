Driver clocked at 143mph on A9 near Inverness

Image copyright Google Image caption The driver was clocked at 143mph on the A9 at Arpafeelie

A 23-year-old man has been charged after being clocked driving at 143mph on the A9 trunk road in the Highlands.

The incident happened at Arpafeelie, near Tore, on Friday at about 22:30.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the black VW Golf in the area at the time to contact them.

Sgt Davie Miller of Highlands and Islands Division Division warned that driving at "inappropriate" speeds could have "catastrophic consequences."