Searches for dog swept over waterfall near Fort William

Published
image copyrightAndy Curran
image captionSpringer spaniel Angus has been missing since Saturday
More than 20 people have been helping to look for a dog that has been missing since Saturday after being swept over a waterfall.
Angus Curran's springer spaniel, Angus, was being walked by a friend when the accident happened at Lower Falls in Glen Nevis, near Fort William.
A trained sniffer dog picked up what Mr Curran believes was Angus' scent near a croft close to the falls' car park.
Divers and drone pilots have been among the volunteers looking for the dog.
image copyrightAndy Curran
image captionAndy Curran got Angus while he was working as a gamekeeper
Mr Curran, a former soldier with 1 Scots, The Royal Scots Borderers, said he and the others have been searching every day since Saturday.
He got Angus while working as a gamekeeper.
Mr Curran said: "I was amazed that on Wednesday we had 20 plus people show up and help with the search.
"We have had divers in the water to check he is not pinned or trapped in the river."

