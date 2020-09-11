Covid cluster on Norwegian ship docked at Invergordon Published duration 1 day ago

image caption The Normand Energy docked at Invergordon on Wednesday

The crew of a Norwegian ship berthed at a Highland port have been told not to leave the vessel after a number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 on board.

Normand Energy docked at Invergordon on Wednesday morning after arriving from the port of Kristiansand in Norway.

Cromarty Port Authority has informed the ship's captain all crew must stay on board.

NHS Highland said it was working with Highland Council to deal with the cluster.

Dr Tim Allison, the health board's director of public health, said there was no risk of the infection spreading in the local community.

Any work on the ship, which is used for laying pipes, involving harbour staff has been cancelled.

Dr Allison said: "NHS Highland is aware of a vessel docked in Invergordon in which a small number of crew have tested positive for Covid-19.

"NHS Highland's health protection team is working with environmental health officers in Highland Council and all relevant partner agencies to ensure the safety of all the crew on-board.

"There is no risk to the wider community."