Travel disruption after landslip closes West Highland Line
- Published
A section of railway line in Argyll has been closed after a landslip.
The West Highland Line was shut on Monday morning between Fort William and Crianlarich after debris was discovered near Bridge of Orchy.
ScotRail, Caledonian Sleeper and freight services have been affected by the closure.
Network Rail Scotland said it expected the line to be closed for most of Monday. ScotRail said it was working on alternative travel arrangements.