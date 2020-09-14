Travel disruption after landslip closes West Highland Line Published duration 28 minutes ago

image copyright Network Rail Scotland image caption Debris from the landslip on the West Highland Line near Bridge of Orchy

A section of railway line in Argyll has been closed after a landslip.

The West Highland Line was shut on Monday morning between Fort William and Crianlarich after debris was discovered near Bridge of Orchy.

ScotRail, Caledonian Sleeper and freight services have been affected by the closure.