Luskentyre beach named in world's top 25

image copyrightDonald Mackinnon
A beach in the Outer Hebrides has been rated one of the top 25 in the world in a travellers' guide.
Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris came out ahead of the Virgin islands and some of the most photographed beaches in Spain and Italy.
image copyrightMartin Patton
The poll for Tripadvisor rated the top three global beaches as Baia do Sancho in Brazil, Grace Bay beach in Turks and Caicos and Playa Paraiso in Cuba.
Luskentyre was ranked 13th - seven places above Woolacombe beach in Devon.
Here are a selection of some of your pictures of Luskentyre.
image copyrightMark Fusi
image copyrightAnnette Hood
image copyrightGary Ogden
image copyrightAgnieszka Łękawa
image copyrightJacki Gordon
image copyrightJenny Noble
image copyrightChristian Wagner
image copyrightChris Thirlwall
image copyrightAlan Percival
image copyrightLorraine Young
image copyrightJo Catlinn
image copyrightSteven (Aberdeen)
image copyrightAileen Rourke
image copyrightChris Merry
image copyrightDorothy Fotheringham
All images subject to copyright