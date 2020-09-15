Luskentyre beach named in world's top 25
A beach in the Outer Hebrides has been rated one of the top 25 in the world in a travellers' guide.
Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris came out ahead of the Virgin islands and some of the most photographed beaches in Spain and Italy.
The poll for Tripadvisor rated the top three global beaches as Baia do Sancho in Brazil, Grace Bay beach in Turks and Caicos and Playa Paraiso in Cuba.
Luskentyre was ranked 13th - seven places above Woolacombe beach in Devon.
Here are a selection of some of your pictures of Luskentyre.
