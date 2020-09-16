Police pass reports on Skye care home deaths to Crown Published duration 14 minutes ago

image caption Home Farm in Portree was at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak earlier this year

Police have passed information on 11 deaths at a care home on Skye to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

The privately-owned Home Farm in Portree was at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak earlier this year.

Police Scotland said it was investigating if there had been "any possible criminal neglect" at the home.

The COPFS said its investigation was ongoing and families would be kept up-to-date about significant developments

The HC-One-owned care home is in the process of being purchased by NHS Highland with funding from the Scottish government.

The move follows concerns raised by the Care Inspectorate about the care of residents. The inspectorate made unannounced inspections of Home Farm earlier this year.

Police Scotland said a large scale multi-agency investigation into standards of care was ongoing and police continued to assess information provided to officers through that process.

A spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that information gathered during our inquiries into the deaths at Home Farm, Skye, has been passed to COPFS for their consideration."

'Unprecedented pandemic'

The COPFS had set up a Covid-19 Death Investigation Team to receive and deal with reports submitted by Police Scotland.

A spokesman said: "The procurator fiscal has received reports in connection with the deaths of 11 people at the Home Farm Care Home.

"The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."

Last week it emerged HC-One, the UK's largest care home operator, was facing potential legal action from families of Home Farm residents.

Glasgow law firm PBW Law, one of the firms representing families, has also written to Scotland's Lord Advocate seeking a fatal accident inquiry.

HC-One said last week it understood fully the effect of the "unprecedented pandemic on our residents, their relatives and our colleagues who have been caring for them".