Highland Wildlife Park's snow leopard euthanised by vets Published duration 31 minutes ago

image copyright RZSS image caption Chan had a virus highly contagious to cats

A male snow leopard at a Scottish wildlife park has been euthanised after contracting feline herpesvirus (FHV).

The Highland Wildlife Park, near Kingussie, said the condition of the big cat, called Chan, had been worsening and posed a risk to the site's other cats.

FHV is highly contagious and can cause respiratory infections in cats

The park's other big cats include a female snow leopard and cubs as well as Scottish wildcats and Amur leopards.

The Amur leopards are in an enclosure off limits to visitors so that any cubs have minimal contact with humans and can be released into the wild in Russia.

The park near Aviemore in the Cairngorms also has a female Amur tiger.

image copyright SIÂN ADDISON/RZSS image caption The park's other big cats include cubs fathered by Chan

The Highland Wildlife Park said: "We are sad to say our male snow leopard Chan has been put to sleep under veterinary advice.

"He will be missed, and our thoughts are with everyone who worked with him."

Chan arrived at the park in 2015 and was paired with a female leopard called Animesh. They had their first cubs last year.

The park said: "Mum and cubs Leannain and Stardust are doing well."