Aid worker's death to be marked 10 years on Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Linda Norgrove Foundation image caption Linda Norgrove was killed during an attempted rescue in October 2010

Fundraising events are to be held in memory of a Scottish aid worker killed in Afghanistan 10 years ago.

Linda Norgrove, 36, from Lewis, was kidnapped in September 2010 and died during a rescue attempt the following month.

A 10k run is usually held in her honour to raise funds for projects helping girls and women in Afghanistan.

But because of social distancing rules, people have been asked to take part in their own mini-fundraising events.

The Linda Norgrove Foundation, set up by Linda's parents John and Lorna Norgrove, hope participants will run, walk or cycle during 10 days of fundraising in October.

All the money raised will help pay the university fees for Afghan women studying to become doctors.

The foundation, which is run from the Western Isles, has distributed more than £1.5m since it was established in 2010 and has so far funded more than 80 grass roots projects.

Who was Linda Norgrove?

image copyright Linda Norgrove Foundation

The 36-year-old devoted her life to helping to improve the lives of others, her parents say.

She oversaw a USAID project set up to create jobs and support economies in fragile areas of Afghanistan.

Linda was kidnapped in Kunar on 26 September 2010 and died in an attempted rescue by US special forces on 8 October.

A joint UK and US investigation found that she was killed by a grenade thrown by one of the American soldiers.

Mrs Norgrove said this year's fundraising effort had been changed so it could comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

She said: "Every year since Linda's death we have held the 10k and have been touched by the number of people joining in from different corners of the world in friendship and recognition of Linda's adventurous nature.

"This year, we're going virtual.