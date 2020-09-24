UK's coldest September night in more than 20 years Published duration 55 minutes ago

image copyright Scotch Missed/BBC Weather Watchers image caption Clear skies played a part in the drop in temperatures in Scotland and more widely across the UK

The UK had its coldest September night in 23 years after -5C was recorded in Altnaharra in the Highlands.

The same temperature was recorded previously on the night of 19-20 September 1997 at Corgarff and Boultenstone in Aberdeenshire.

The record coldest September night was in 1942 at Dalwhinnie with -6.7C.

Meteorologist and BBC presenter Matt Taylor said an air mass that originated from the Arctic and clear skies had caused temperatures to fall overnight.

image copyright Ingrid/BBC Weather Watchers image caption BBC Weather Watcher Ingrid's picture from a chilly Lochcarron in the Highlands

image copyright FarfromOrd/BBC Weather Watchers image caption Thursday morning at Lochs in a picture by BBC Weather Watcher FarfromOrd

He said autumn had arrived "good and proper".

"The reason it was so chilly was due to the air mass across Scotland last night being a rather cold one - the air originated across the Arctic, and with clear skies and the now longer nights, temperatures were able to drop below freezing widely across the northern half of Scotland."

"Some more frosty nights are expected over the coming days, with a small chance we could see the odd spot get even colder than last night."

image copyright Iolaire/BBCWeather Watchers image caption A stunning start to Thursday at Achnasheen in the Highlands