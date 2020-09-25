New Covid-19 cases confirmed in Western isles Published duration 32 minutes ago

Three new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Western Isles, the first positive test results since June.

The islands have the lowest cumulative total of cases in Scotland, currently 10 once three false positive results are removed from the figures.

NHS Western Isles said the new cases were in Uist.

All three people have mild symptoms and recovering at home. Close contacts have been advised to self-isolate and contact tracing was ongoing.

A problem assessment group has been set up to discuss the next steps and the team has been working with the Scottish government and Public Health Scotland to provide advice and support.

NHS Western Isles director of public health, Dr Maggie Watts, said: "Following the identification of these positive results, the individuals involved have been asked to self-isolate for 10 days from onset of symptoms.

"We are tracing all their contacts, who are also being advised to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of their last contact with the case as a precaution.

"We would like to reassure our local communities and visitors to the island that we are taking all necessary steps to contain the virus."

Dr Watts urged islanders to follow all Scottish government guidance on how to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Localised restrictions

The new cases come amid calls by Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney islands councils for more relaxed, localised Covid-19 restrictions to be applied to their areas.

In a joint letter to the Scottish government sent last week, the islands authorities said their lower rates of infections should be taken into consideration.

They said some restrictions were needed but the new limits on household gatherings had been met with "dismay".

Following confirmation of the three new Western Isles cases, the islands' authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said it would always assess new information but would still be discussing its proposal with the Scottish government.

Orkney recorded a new case Thursday taking it from a total of 19 positive tests to 20.