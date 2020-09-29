Aurora and rare moonbows light up the night Published duration 35 minutes ago

The Aurora Borealis could be seen in the skies from parts of Scotland overnight.

Also known as the Northern Lights, the displays are linked to activity on the surface of the Sun.

image copyright Jamie Fraser image caption Jamie Fraser photographed the Aurora Borealis from Nairn

The aurora is caused by the interaction of solar wind - a stream of charged particles escaping the Sun - and Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere.

When weather conditions are favourable, Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland offer some of the best places to observe the aurora, or Northern Lights as the phenomenon is often known.

image copyright Andy Walker image caption Andy Walker's image of a moonbow at Durness in Sutherland

image copyright Andy Walker image caption Moonbows, also known as lunar rainbows, are a rare sight. This picture was also taken by Andy Walker at Durness

Moonbows were also spotted overnight.

Also known as a lunar rainbow, the rare optical phenomenon is caused when the light from the moon is refracted through water droplets in the air.

image copyright Andrew Allan image caption Andrew Allan's image of the aurora at Blairgowrie in Perthshire

image copyright Gordon Mackie image caption Gordon Mackie's picture of the aurora over Thurso Bay in Caithness

image copyright Ruth Adams image caption Ruth Adams saw the Northern Lights from Lairg in Sutherland

image copyright Simmer Dim/BBC Weather Watchers image caption BBC Weather Watchers also captured displays of the aurora, including this shot taken from Mavis Grind, Shetland