Two schools remain closed after Covid cases in Uist

image copyright Google image caption Daliburgh School is one of two which will stay closed until the October break

Two schools in Uist in the Western Isles which closed after a rise in cases of Covid-19 are to stay shut until the October break.

Daliburgh School and nursery and Lionacleit Secondary have been deep-cleaned since closing on Monday but pupils have been told to stay away.

The three other local schools, Lochdar, Balivanich and Sgoil Uibhist a Tuath, will reopen on Thursday 1 October.

A cluster of 17 cases has been identified on South Uist.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said it would review the schools situation on a daily basis.

A statement from the council said: "Appropriate contact tracing measures are in place and a significant number of pupils and school staff are currently self-isolating on this basis."

It added that pupils at Daliburgh, on South Uist, and Lionacleit, on Benbecula, would get access to online learning from home during the closure.

The closure means they will miss another week of in-class learning as the two-week October break is due to begin on Friday 9 October.

Before the start of this week, the Western Isles had recorded the lowest number of cases in Scotland since the start of the outbreak.

The cumulative total of cases has risen to 23, once three false positive results are removed from the figures.