Man dies on Highland road after crash with lorry

Published

An 86-year-old man has died after a crash on a Highland road.

The man was driving a black Peugeot 2008 when it was involved in a crash with a DAF articulated lorry on the A939 - known as the Dava road - near Grantown-on-Spey.

Emergency services were called to the scene, which is nearly five miles from the town, at about 11:00 on Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead. An 81-year-old woman was seriously injured.

She was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

