Man dies on Highland road after crash with lorry
An 86-year-old man has died after a crash on a Highland road.
The man was driving a black Peugeot 2008 when it was involved in a crash with a DAF articulated lorry on the A939 - known as the Dava road - near Grantown-on-Spey.
Emergency services were called to the scene, which is nearly five miles from the town, at about 11:00 on Wednesday.
The man was pronounced dead. An 81-year-old woman was seriously injured.
She was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.