Covid: Ship quarantined after crew member's positive test
- Published
The crew of a ship berthed at Nigg in the Highlands are self-isolating after one of them tested positive for Covid-19.
EnQuest PLC said its vessel was placed in quarantine for a 14-day period on 5 October.
The oil exploration and production company said it had a "robust policy" for managing Covid-19.
It said it was working with all the relevant authorities including medical organisations.
Nigg is a port and fabrication yard on the Cromarty Firth.
EnQuest PLC said: "The individual and other crew members identified as close contacts are now isolating on the vessel in accordance with EnQuest's protocols."