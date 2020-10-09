More than £20m to be invested in Cairngorms Mountain resort
- Published
More than £20.5m of funding for the Cairngorm Mountain snowsports centre has been approved by the Scottish government.
About £16m of the funding will be used to repair the resort's funicular railway.
The UK's highest railway has been closed since September 2018 due to structural problems.
The government and public body Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) will provide the funding.
The railway connects a base station with a restaurant and a ski area 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain near Aviemore.
Highlands and Islands Enterprise, which owns the railway, secured planning permission for the repairs from the Cairngorm National Park Authority earlier this year.