Lone Scottish dolphin Yoda spotted off Denmark
- Published
A dolphin usually seen in a Scottish firth has been spotted off Denmark.
Danish conservationists had nicknamed the solitary male, seen in the Svendborg area, Delle.
But through working with charity Marine Connection, the animal has been identified as a Moray Firth dolphin known as Yoda.
He is the latest member of the Moray Firth's population of bottlenose dolphins to have been spotted far from home.
Last year, members of the group were found to have travelled to Ireland's south west coast and the Netherlands.
Scientists have sought to understand the behaviour.
Marine Connection has been monitoring lone dolphins and other cetaceans for many years.
Last year, it began working with conservationists in Denmark.
Yoda is about 13 years old and, like his mother Chewbacca and siblings Kenobi and Skywalker, is named after a character in the Star Wars films.
Marine Connection said another Moray Firth dolphin, a lone female called Moonlight, had been seen in the Irish Sea. The charity said the Scottish dolphins had moved out of their normal range.