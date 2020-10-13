Woman dies after two-car crash on A82 at Drumnadrochit
A woman has died following a two-car crash on the A82 at Drumnadrochit near Loch Ness.
The 24-year-old was a passenger in a southbound blue Citroen C3 which was involved in a collision with a northbound grey Honda CRV.
The crash happened near Borlum Farm at about 15:15 on Monday.
The 27-year-old male driver of the Citroen C3 and the 56-year-old female driver of the other car were taken to hospital in Inverness.
The man was described as being in a serious but stable condition and the woman in a stable condition.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision, including any dashcam footage.
The road at the scene was closed for about six hours to allow for an investigation.