Woman who died after crash at Drumnadrochit named
- Published
A woman who died following a crash on the A82 in the Highlands was a 24-year-old from Germany, police had said.
Melina Rosa Päprer was a passenger in a southbound blue Citroen C3 which was involved in a collision with a northbound grey Honda CRV.
The crash happened near Borlum Farm, Drumnadrochit at about 15:15 on Monday.
The 27-year-old male driver of the Citroen C3 and the 56-year-old female driver of the other car were taken to hospital in Inverness.
The man has been described as being in a serious but stable condition and the woman in a stable condition.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision, including any dashcam footage.
The road at the scene was closed for about six hours to allow for an investigation.
Police said Ms Päprer was from Luneberg in Germany.