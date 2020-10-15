Covid: Care home resident dies after positive test
- Published
A care home resident in South Uist has died after testing positive for Covid-19.
The death at the Sacred Heart Care Home in Daliburgh follows a Covid outbreak in Uist.
In a joint statement, NHS Western Isles and and local authority Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar said the resident died about three weeks after their test.
The authorities expressed their condolences to the resident's family and loved ones.
The statement said: "Following the positive test all care was carried out using the appropriate personal protective equipment in order to reduce the risk of transmission of infection to either other residents or staff.
"Residents are tested routinely for Covid-19 twice a week, and the past three sets of results have shown no positive tests amongst residents."
Cases on the islands had risen to more than 50 in recent weeks, with the majority linked to the outbreak in Uist.