Up to 250 jobs to be created at firm's Highlands sites
Up to 250 new jobs could be created in the Highlands by technology and outsourcing firm Capgemini.
It comes after the multi-national company won a number of significant new IT contracts.
Capgemini already employs more than 500 people across its sites in Inverness and Nairn.
The company said the IT service desk advisor roles could appeal to people who have lost jobs in the Highlands' Covid-hit hospitality sector.
Innes Montgomery, head of Capgemini's Inverness command centre, said job creation was "significant" at a time of a virus pandemic.
He said: "It is a rich mix of different roles that will be available. The majority we will be creating will be service desk advisors."
Mr Montgomery said people who have worked in the hospitality industry may have the customer handling skills needed for the jobs on offer.