Man dies following crash on A82 near Spean Bridge
- Published
A driver has died following a two-vehicle crash on the A82 in Lochaber in the Highlands.
Police said the 66-year-old man was the sole occupant of a car involved in a collision with a lorry on Monday.
The crash happened at about 17:25 near Glengloy, north of Spean Bridge.
Police Scotland appealed for any witnesses to the collision, which involved a green Citroen Berlingo car and a Volvo lorry. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.
The road at the scene was closed for nine hours to allow for a police investigation.
Sgt Ewan Calder said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time.
"We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either of the vehicles prior to the collision, who may have seen the crash itself or who may have dashcam footage."