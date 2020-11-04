Warning of potential avalanche risk in Scotland's mountains
Avalanche hazard warnings are to be made available earlier than usual for some of Scotland's highest mountains.
The Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) provides forecasts for six areas from mid-December to mid-April.
This year it has begun piloting a standby service for the Northern Cairngorms and Lochaber.
SAIS said it had observed earlier wintry conditions in recent years, possibly due to climate change.
The pilot for the two areas, which include some of Britain's highest mountains such as Braeriach and Ben Nevis, has started a month ahead of the full forecasting season which begins on 11 December.
From that date daily avalanche risk forecasts will provided for all six SAIS areas - Northern Cairngorms, Southern Cairngorms, Lochaber, Creag Meagaidh, Glen Coe and Torridon.
Avalanches can be triggered by the natural collapse of overhanging ledges of snow called cornices or accidentally by skiers, hillwalkers and climbers.
The information provided by SAIS on the stability of the snowpack in the hills is used by mountain rescue teams and also by hillwalkers and climbers in planning trips into the hills and mountains.
SAIS continued with its service during the coronavirus lockdown in case they were needed by rescue teams.
Recent days have seen fresh snowfall over some of Scotland's highest hills and mountains.
SAIS co-ordinator Mark Diggins said: "We have activated a pilot standby service in view of observed short term, early winter conditions over the last few winters, historically mostly in Lochaber and the Northern Cairngorms.
"This is also, to a certain extent, a reaction to the changes that we are observing with the climate, in particular the early onset of significant snowfalls in the mountains which may present an avalanche hazard in the mountains on occasion prior to the the normal onset of winter which is around early December.
"Additionally, even if there is no actual avalanche hazard, providing information to the public when there is snow cover on the mountains will provide assurance to those venturing out.
A provisional figure of 299 avalanches has been recorded so far for SAIS most recent season, 2019-20. The figure will be confirmed in the service's annual report later this year.
Total number of avalanches and fatalities recorded in SAIS seasons
- 2018-19 - 144 (3 fatalities)
- 2017-18 - 260 (0)
- 2016-17 - 90 (0)
- 2015-16 - 207 (3)
- 2014-15 - 305 (1)
- 2013-14 - 350 (0)
- 2012-13 - 129 (8)
- 2011-12 - 154 (0)
- 2010-11 - 178 (1)
- 2009-10 - 220 (5)