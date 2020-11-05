BBC News

Covid in Scotland: New RNLI lifeboat delivered by road

image copyrightRNLI/Michael MacDonald
image captionThe lifeboat arrived at Invergordon from Poole on Sunday

A Highlands lifeboat station's new craft has been delivered by lorry by road than by sea to avoid risking crowds of onlookers.

Invergordon's Shannon class lifeboat was taken from where it was built in Dorset 640 miles (1,029km) north.

The RNLI had concerns its more traditional delivery by sea might draw gatherings of onlookers and put them at risk of Covid-19.

The £2.1m boat was taken to Inverness and then Invergordon by sea.

On its hull the lifeboat features the names of 9,500 people.

During the craft's construction, the RNLI offered its supporters the chance to have the names of loved ones written inside the operational numbers - called a decal - on the hull in return for a small donation.

image copyrightRNLI
image captionThe RNLI has filled a special decal on Invergordon's new lifeboat with the names of supporters' loved ones

The lifeboat has arrived as a replacement for Invergordon's Trent class lifeboat which is nearing the end of its 25-year service.

The Shannon class is powered by two vast water jets as opposed to more traditional propellers, which the RNLI said gave it increased manoeuvrability and the ability to operate in shallower coastline waters.

It has a top speed of 25 knots, almost 30mph.

image copyrightRNLI/Michael MacDonald
image captionThe boat cost £2.1m to build and fit out

Andrew Murray, RNLI Coxswain at Invergordon Lifeboat Station, said: "It's very humbling to see the special decal on our new Shannon class.

"The volunteer crew at Invergordon Lifeboat Station feel honoured to receive something which means so much to so many people and will last for years to come. "

