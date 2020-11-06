Man killed after crash on remote Highland road
A 75-year-old man has died after a single-car crash in the Highlands.
Police Scotland said the victim, who was travelling alone in a white Volkswagen Golf, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident happened on the A832 between Gairloch and Poolewe, Wester Ross, at 14:10 on Friday. The road was closed and diversions put in place.
Sgt Alasdair MacKay said: "Our thoughts are very much with the deceased's family and friends at this time."
Police have appealed for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or saw the car before the accident, to contact officers.