Man who died in Highland crash named as Allan Logie Marshall

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe accident happened on the A832 between Gairloch and Poolewe, Wester Ross

A man who died in a single-car crash in the Highlands has been named as Allan Logie Marshall.

The 75-year-old, from Poolewe, was travelling alone in a white Volkswagen Golf when the crash happened on Friday in the Crofters Brae area.

Mr Logie Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on the A832 between Gairloch and Poolewe, Wester Ross.

Sgt Alasdair Mackay said police were investigating the crash.

He appealed for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or saw the car before the accident, to contact officers.

