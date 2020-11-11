Covid in Scotland: In-house gatherings 'vital' for islanders
- Published
Leaders of Scotland's three island local authorities have welcomed a relaxation of rules on in-house gatherings.
Up to six people from two households can meet in a home from Friday in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the move in a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.
Western Isles authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said in-house socialising was vital for "remote" communities.
People returning to the islands from other places have been asked not to mix with others. Ms Sturgeon said guidance on this matter would be issued later this week.
Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles are in level one of the Scottish government's five-level local protection system, but a restriction on a household meeting with another in a home had remained in place.
Highland and Moray are also in level one, but the restriction on in-house gatherings will not been lifted. Ms Sturgeon said this was due to "volatility" in cases.
Roddy Mackay, leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, welcomed the relaxed rules for his region.
He said: "We have got remote rural villages where there is no infrastructure - cafes and restaurants - where people can go and meet their families.
"Then you have issues with the winter weather here and it wouldn't be realistic to expect people to meet outside."
Steven Coutts, leader of Shetland Islands Council, said Shetland had met the Scottish government's indicators for level one for "many months".
He said: "It is good to see that reflected in the removal of the in-home visit ban. It is a demonstration that others have listened, reflected on the same evidence we have been pointing to, and that our repeated calls were fully justified."