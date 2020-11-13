The Covid-safe way to tackle Scotland's Super Crag
Four elite climbers have tackled routes up an imposing crag in a remote location in the Highlands while adhering to strict Covid-19 rules.
The team's climbs of the Super Crag near Gairloch were filmed for BBC Scotland's The Adventure Show.
The film was shot in September before new travel restrictions were in place.
A senior hospital consultant was brought in by the film-makers to advise on safety measures to minimise the risk of infection.
Indoor climbing wall specialists Hannah Smith, 18 from Muirhead, and Emma Davidson, 18, from Livingston, joined two of Scotland's best young climbers - Calum Cunningham, 23, from Ullapool, and Rhys Langlands, 19, of Inverness - at the Super Crag.
The 50m (164ft) wall of rock near Loch Maree has a 15m (49ft) overhang.
It has the longest and also some of the hardest routes in Scotland for sport climbing. Just getting there involves an hour-long trek.
Richard Else, executive producer of Newtonmore-based Adventure Show Productions, said the Covid pandemic added an extra challenge for the climbers and the production crew, which included experienced climbers and a medical professional.
Mr Else said: "We ended up using Dr Maciej Brzeski, who is a senior NHS consultant with direct experience of working on Covid-19 wards and is also a keen climber.
"He was on location with us throughout the filming.
"In addition to his own expert knowledge and experience, he consulted with senior health care professionals throughout the UK and devised the protocols we all had to work to."
Mr Else said everything to do with the production - filming, travel, eating and sleeping - was subject to review by Dr Brzeski.
He said: "Social distancing was adhered to which meant, for example, that climbers had to be distant at the start of each route, which would not normally be the case.
"All climbing kit had to be continually sanitised by anyone touching it."
Notices were placed on the rockface to remind everyone of the correct technique for hand sanitising.
Mr Else added: "Everyone self-isolated on a camp site - either tent, campervan or caravan.
"All food was individually cooked and there were full Covid briefings throughout."
Rhys Langlands has been climbing since he was just three years old and has competed in Scottish and British championships.
He said the months-long lockdown earlier this year was the longest time he had ever been unable to go to a climbing wall or a rockface.
"I think the longest before that had been a week. Once travel restrictions were relaxed I was able to go to some local places to climb."
He said he had been able to prepare and "squeeze in" a few difficult climbs before tackling the Super Crag.
Mr Else praised the commitment of the four climbers to complete their challenge.
He said: "Getting to the bottom of the crag is an expedition in itself involving scrambling up a narrow, slimy gully.
"When you get there even looking up at the routes is hugely intimidating.
"What all four climbers demonstrate is a huge wealth of talent - if they were football players they would be household names and driving fast cars."