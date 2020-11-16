Appeal after man dies in three-vehicle Highlands crash
Police have appealed for witnesses to a fatal three-vehicle crash in the Highlands.
Two cars - a Renault Clio and a Honda Civic - and a Mercedes Vito van were involved in the collision which happened at about 17:20 on Friday.
The driver of the Clio, 56-year-old Miroslaw Kalewski from Inverness, died at the scene on the B9039 near Castle Stuart between Inverness and Ardersier.
Police said inquiries were ongoing and have appealed for information.