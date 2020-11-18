Pilot in light aircraft fatal crash on Black Isle named
The pilot killed in a light aircraft crash in the Highlands has been named by police.
Paul Nichol, from Balloch, Inverness, died after his gyrocopter came down in a field near Avoch on the Black Isle last Thursday.
His family said the 67-year-old died while "out doing something he loved so much".
The crash is being investigated by police and the Air Accident Investigation Branch.
In a statement, Mr Nichol's family said: "It was the freedom that flying gave him, the sense of adventure, the chance to feel challenged and to explore.
"Always keen to learn new things and be outside doing something, he was rarely still, always getting on with tasks and planning new projects and loving life.
"Life can never be the same without him. Words can't express how much I'll miss him, as will all his family, friends and past work colleagues. Nothing will ever get close to explaining the depth of pain and sadness we all feel. "
Emergency services were alerted to the crash at about 12:55 on Thursday and four fire appliances and two ambulances were sent to the scene.
Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses to the incident.
Det Insp Brian Geddes said: "I would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Paul at this very difficult time.
"Our investigation into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.
"I would continue to urge anyone who may have seen the gyrocopter in the air, during or after the incident, to please contact police. We are keen to also speak to anyone who may have images or video footage."