BBC News

Covid in Scotland: 'First indoor music gig' since lockdown

Published
image copyrightTorridon

What has been described as Scotland's first indoor live music gig since lockdown in March has taken place at a venue in the Highlands.

The performance by folk rock band Torridon at the Ironworks in Inverness was allowed under level one rules.

But the audience was restricted to a maximum of 100 people, who had to be seated and adhere to social distancing.

Ironworks director Caroline Campbell said the gig was the start of their "new normal" for Saturday nights.

image copyrightTorridon
image captionThe venue hopes the gig marks the start of a new normal for Saturday nights

Before the performance, she said: "We are all excited and just delighted we are going to be able to host live music again.

"It is going to be different. It is not going to be what people are used."

Inverness is in a level one area, meaning The Ironworks is allowed to seat up to 100 people with social distancing in place.

  • LEVELS: What are the restrictions in your area?
  • NUMBERS: Five key figures to watch out for
  • LOCKDOWN: Six months that changed our lives
  • CASES: Where are the latest cases in Scotland?
  • WHO? The people who have died with Covid-19

Related Topics

  • Inverness
  • Music