RNLI lifeboat crew rescue nine stranded divers
A lifeboat crew has rescued nine divers who were stranded in the water after their dive boat lost power and drifted away.
The dive master called for assistance as he was unable to pick up the divers who were submerged at the time.
The alarm was raised at 11:55 on Saturday in Loch Alsh, near Skye.
The Kyle lifeboat was on scene two minutes after launching by which time some divers had already surfaced and were being helped by other vessels.
Some were transferred to a larger ship and the dive boat was later towed to harbour.
A Kyle RNLI spokesperson said: "The diving party had just purchased their new dive boat and were extremely well equipped, however unfortunately they were extremely unlucky and the boat suffered a severe mechanical failure which left it completely disabled in the water.
"Due to the swift action of the dive master calling for assistance early, the entire group were all recovered quickly and safely."
Everyone was accounted for and there were no injuries. The lifeboat Spirit of Fred Olsen arrived back at the lifeboat station at 13:45.