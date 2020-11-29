Police issue witness appeal after woman killed in Highland crash
A woman has died after her SUV was involved in an accident in the Highlands.
The alarm was raised at about 00:40 on Sunday between Alness and Achandunie, near Millcraig Road.
Officers said the 56-year-old, who was travelling alone, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers are trying to establish when the accident, which involved a Toyota Rav4, happened.
Sgt Kate Park said: "I am urging anyone who was driving on this road between 22:30 on Saturday evening, and 00:40 on Sunday morning who witnessed this take place, or who has information that may assist our continuing inquiry to contact us."