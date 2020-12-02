Flying boat flown home after Loch Ness breakdown
A World War Two aircraft that broke down on Loch Ness in October has finally been flown back to its home base near Cambridge.
Miss Pick Up - one of the last airworthy Catalina flying boats - had developed engine problems.
It was towed to moorings in Urquhart Bay near Drumnadrochit by the Loch Ness lifeboat.
Following repairs and a refuelling stop at Inverness Airport, it has been flown to Duxford.
The aircraft's crew were attempting to take off when the problems hit.
An online fundraising appeal raised £31,160 to cover the cost of the repairs needed, including the cost of more than £25,000 needed to fix the damaged engine.