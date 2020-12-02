BBC News

Flying boat flown home after Loch Ness breakdown

image copyrightKirsten Dawn Ferguson
image captionThe Catalina was towed to the safety of a bay by RNLI Loch Ness

A World War Two aircraft that broke down on Loch Ness in October has finally been flown back to its home base near Cambridge.

Miss Pick Up - one of the last airworthy Catalina flying boats - had developed engine problems.

It was towed to moorings in Urquhart Bay near Drumnadrochit by the Loch Ness lifeboat.

Following repairs and a refuelling stop at Inverness Airport, it has been flown to Duxford.

media captionThe Catalina flying boat had been attempting to take off when it developed engine problems.

The aircraft's crew were attempting to take off when the problems hit.

An online fundraising appeal raised £31,160 to cover the cost of the repairs needed, including the cost of more than £25,000 needed to fix the damaged engine.

