The man who cycled the West Highland Way in nine hours
A former Commonwealth Games cyclist has set a new record time for completing the West Highland Way.
Rab Wardell, from Glasgow, completed the 96 mile (154km) route - which passes along loch shores, through open moorlands and around mountain sides - in 9 hours 14 minutes and 32 seconds.
He completed the trek from Milngavie, near Glasgow, to Fort William in the Highlands in September.
He beat the previous record set by Fort William cyclist Gary McDonald just the previous month.
Mr McDonald had achieved a time of 9 hours and 28 minutes.
The times are recorded on GPS units by riders and shared with the mountain bike community in Scotland and across the world.
The route follows old cattle drover routes and 18th Century military roads along the eastern shores of Loch Lomond, across sprawling Rannoch Moor, and up the zig-zag ascent of the Devil's Staircase footpath in Glen Coe before reaching its final destination in Lochaber.
This year marked the West Highland Way's 40th anniversary.
Mr Wardell, 35, competed at the Commonwealth Games in 2006.
He is a former British Championships medallist, a multiple Scottish cycling champion and a winner of the Race The World USA competition.
He had also previously set record times for the West Highland Way. His latest attempt was filmed for a newly-released video.