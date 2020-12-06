Man, 61, dies following crash near Wick
A 61-year-old man has died following a crash in the Highlands.
The collision, involving a silver Ford Mondeo, happened on the A99 at Burrigill, near Wick, at 12.56 on Saturday. The driver was taken to hospital where he later died.
The A99 was closed between Wick and Latheron for about five-and-a-half hours.
Sgt Angus MacLeod for anyone who saw the crash, or saw the Ford Mondeo beforehand, to contact police.
He also appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.