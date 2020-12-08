Caithness Iron Age stone tower conserved
Conservation work has been completed on an Iron Age drystone tower that was damaged by Victorian archaeologists.
The ruins of Ousdale Burn Broch, north of Helmsdale in Caithness, had fallen into further disrepair over the past 130 years.
A wall near the entrance to the broch had collapsed and a tree was growing inside the structure.
Conservation work was delayed by the Covid pandemic and by a caravan being dumped by fly-tippers at the site.
Brochs date back to 2,000 years ago and were built to heights of more than 12m (40ft).
It is thought they were used as dwellings, perhaps for local chieftains. Caithness is home to about 200 brochs.
Ousdale broch was once been described as one of the best preserved brochs in Caithness.
Excavations caused damage in 1891 and parts of the site collapsed and suffered structural damage in 2013 and 2015.
Damage has been repaired and engineers have installed protection to prevent further deterioration of the broch.
Archaeological charity, Caithness Broch Project, secured £180,000 of funding for the work.
The project's Kenneth McElroy said Ousdale broch had been in a "sorry state".
He said: "We thought within a few years it might be lost forever."
Funding for the conservation work was provided from Historic Environment Scotland's historic repair grant scheme, Highland leader programme and Beatrice Caithness community fund.