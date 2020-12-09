Covid in Scotland: 'Only 300' to benefit from Highland rule change
- Published
Highland Council has expressed disappointment that more people in the area will not benefit from a relaxation of rules on in-house gatherings.
From Friday, people living on small islands in the region will be able to meet another household in their homes.
But the move does not apply to Skye because it is connected to the mainland by a road bridge, or the wider Highland area.
Highland Council said the rule change would see "only 300 people" benefit.
While Highland is a level one area, gatherings of up to six people from two households have not been permitted.
The Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland are also in level one and in-house gatherings there have been allowed for several weeks due to consistently low rates of transmission of Covid-19.
On Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the opportunity for households to meet in their homes would be extended to other islands in level one areas, provided the island was not connected to the mainland by road.
In Highland, almost 10,350 people live on islands with just over 10,000 of them living on Skye.
The opportunity for in-house gatherings will apply to the 161 islanders on Raasay, 110 people living on Eigg, 27 residents of Muck, 22 islanders on Rum and 15 who live on Canna.
Highland Council's leader Margaret Davidson said she appreciated the Scottish government was taking a cautious approach, but added people in the region had worked hard to drive down cases of Covid-19.
She said: "While this may be welcome news for a small number of households in island communities, the relaxation will only benefit some 300 people or less than 2% of people in Highland.
"The other 98.5% of the Highland population will have to continue to meet in hospitality, where this is available, or suffer the isolation which these restrictions bring."
Ms Davidson added: "Household visits are part of Highland way of life and are not just beneficial for our wellbeing, but essential to our wellbeing. We will continue to lobby for this change and reverse the harms imposed by these continued levels of restrictions."
Skye councillor Calum Munro said the relaxed rules would be hugely welcomed on the neighbouring island of Raasay.
But he added: "With infection rates being so low and consistently low we felt there was a chance that we would be able to go into other people's homes.
"People have been so sensible and taking so many precautions. It is a blow."
Meanwhile, the first minister's announcement has been welcomed on Canna in the Small Isles.
Resident and harbourmaster Donald Mackenzie said: "This is a welcome step forward for our small community.
"With only 15 residents it has been a difficult period and this will make life much easier as we get closer to Christmas and allows us a bit more social interaction."