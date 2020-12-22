Covid in Scotland: Fears of level one businesses heading for lockdown
Businesses in parts of the north and south of Scotland face moving into the country's toughest Covid restrictions on Boxing Day - despite currently operating under level one rules.
They say they are frustrated by the decision to put the whole of mainland Scotland into level four restrictions.
It includes Highland, Moray, Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders which have been in level one for several weeks.
Pubs, cafes and non-essential shops close from Saturday for three weeks.
Nicola Sturgeon announced the introduction of the toughest level four rules at the weekend, saying "firm preventative action" was needed following the emergence of a faster-spreading strain of coronavirus.
Donald Begg, managing director of family-owned Begg Shoes, said there was an "element of understanding" but also of "an element of frustration" about the development.
The firm has shops in Inverness in the Highlands and Elgin in Moray.
Mr Begg said: "The phones have been going mad with everybody wondering 'what do we do?' Staff have been wondering and suppliers panicking about what they do with deliveries."
He added: "I think it is just about us all working together right now."
The Highlands and Moray have been in level one of Scotland's coronavirus tiered system of restrictions since it was introduced at the end of October.
Restrictions eased in Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders earlier this month. It meant limits on hospitality, some spectator sports and soft play were relaxed.
The number of positive cases in the regions have been relatively low although there has been concern recently about rising infection rates in the Borders.
Inverness beautician Zoe Kinnear-McIntyre said efforts to control the spread of Covid were needed, but had hoped areas with low transmission rates could remain at level one.
She fears months-long restrictions similar to the lockdown earlier this year.
"From a self employed perspective it's devastating," she said.
"The last time we were told it would be for three weeks it went on for three months.
"We don't really know when it is ending. It is really unnerving."
In her announcement on Saturday, the first minister also confirmed that the relaxation of rules for Christmas would last only one day.
Emmanuel Moine, who runs the Glen Mhor Hotel in Inverness and is chairman of the Inverness Hotel Association, said the short notice of the move to level four had added to the stress for business owners and staff.
He said: "Everybody was ready to celebrate Christmas - buying food, preparing menus and making dinners.
"We have had hundreds of cancellations. People are upset. It means a loss of money and jobs."
Lee-Anne Gillie, who chairs the Borders Chamber of Commerce, said it was a tough setback for the region.
"I think it is a body blow for the Borders, for these rural locations," she said.
"We had just seen that glimmer of light, that light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and going into tier one.
"It does feel tough right now thinking that here we go again."
However, she said the region had got through similar circumstances before and it was "hopefully" only for three weeks this time.
"I think as a community we can all rally, look after each other, support each other and we will get through this."
On Monday, the first minister has said she understood "how upsetting Saturday's announcements were in particular for so many of you".
Ms Sturgeon said: "None of the actions I announced on Saturday were taken lightly."
She said the analysis of the new variant of Covid-19 gave "real cause for concern".