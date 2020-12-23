Covid in Scotland: Ski centre to close on Christmas Eve
- Published
Cairngorm Mountain snowsports centre is to close until further notice from 15:00 on Christmas Eve.
The operators of the site said the decision had been taken ahead of the introduction of tougher Covid-19 restrictions.
The centre near Aviemore is in Highland, a level one area.
From Boxing Day, all mainland Scotland will be placed under stricter, level four rules in an effort to supress the spread of a new variant of coronavirus.
Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Ltd said it was consulting with police and Highland Council on whether the road to the centre should also be closed for public safety reasons.
The company said the route could be challenging in wintry weather. Workers at the ski centre help to clear it of snow and ice.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the introduction of the toughest level four rules at the weekend, saying "firm preventative action" was needed following the emergence of the faster-spreading strain of coronavirus.
Susan Smith, interim chief executive of Cairngorm Mountain, said the company was disappointed to close the centre, but believed it was the "right course of action" to keep visitors and staff safe.
She said: "We will retain a small team on site for care and maintenance while we await further notice from the first minister regarding a relaxation of the restrictions."