Man dies after Highland crash between car and lorry
A man has died following a crash between a car and a lorry in the Highlands.
The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A9 at Milnafua, near Alness, which happened at about 21:10 on Monday.
The other driver was not hurt in the incident, which involved a blue Vauxhall Astra and a lorry.
Police want to trace the driver of a blue vehicle who may have witnessed the collision.
Sgt David Miller said: "At the time of the crash, there was a blue vehicle travelling north who may have witnessed the incident and we would ask the driver to speak to police.
"If you have any information that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch.
"I would also appeal to anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward and speak to officers."
The road was closed for seven hours for a police investigation.