UK records coldest night of the winter so far
The UK has had its coldest night of the winter so far after a temperature of -12.3C was recorded in the north west Highlands.
The temperature was recorded at Loch Glascarnoch, near Garve, south of Ullapool in Wester Ross.
The record lowest temperature in the UK is -27.2C, which was recorded in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, in 1895 and 1982.
The same temperature was recorded at Altnaharra in the Highlands in 1995.
The coldest night of the winter so far has come amid days of freezing temperatures in Scotland, and more widely across the UK.
The Met Office has issued yellow "be aware warnings" for snow and ice for Scotland for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Forecasters said a band of sleet and snow was expected arrive across north west Scotland on Wednesday afternoon and move south east across most parts of Scotland overnight.
The Met Office said up to 2cm, almost an inch, of snow was likely to settle at low levels "quite widely" with up to 6cm (2in) above 200m (656ft) and as much as 10cm (4in) above 300m (984ft).