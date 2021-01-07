BBC News

In pictures: Avalanche hunting in winter's lockdown

image copyrightSAIS Southern Cairngorms
image captionThe Southern Cairngorms on a cold, clear, day earlier this week

For most mountain enthusiasts Scotland's snow-covered hills are out of bounds while the toughest Covid-19 rules remain in place.

Mainland Scotland entered level four restrictions on Boxing Day, and there are strict limits on travel.

image copyrightSAIS Creag Meagaidh
image captionFew winter sports enthusiasts can get to Scotland's mountains while tough restrictions are in place
image copyrightBraemar MRT
image captionAssessments of the stability of the snowpack in six mountain areas have been carried out daily since mid-December

But the Scottish Avalanche Information Service's (SAIS) work continues uninterrupted, with its teams heading into what would usually be some of Scotland's most popular mountain ranges to assess potential avalanche risks.

SAIS' daily forecasts are being made available to support activity permitted under Scottish government guidance, and for use by mountain rescue teams should they need to be called out.

image copyrightSAIS Southern Cairngorms
image captionRunners in the Southern Cairngorms before mainland Scotland went into lockdown on Boxing Day
image copyrightSAIS Lochaber
image captionSAIS forecasters are among the few to be able to experience winter in Scotland's mountains at this time

The latest avalanche information season started on 11 December, and so far has recorded 12 avalanches. SAIS seasons usually run until mid-April.

Daily avalanche risk forecasts are provided for six areas - Northern Cairngorms, Southern Cairngorms, Lochaber, Creag Meagaidh, Glen Coe and Torridon.

image copyrightBraemar MRT

