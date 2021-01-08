Highland Council to take over Scotland's 'first ski hotel'
Highland Council is to take over Scotland's "first ski hotel" and redevelop the site for affordable housing.
The Struan Hotel in Carrbridge played a part in the early days of making the Cairngorms a winter sports destination.
Since the hotel closed in 2006 it has become derelict and vandalised.
Highland Council has approved raising a compulsory purchase order to buy the property.
The move would involve using Scottish government grant support for the purchase.
Local councillor Bill Lobban said property was landmark in the village, but had become a problem.
He said: "The building which sits in a prominent position is not only an eyesore but is in such severe disrepair that it has become a potential hazard due to damage caused by rain water, break-ins and vandalism.
"In its heyday it was at the heart of the village but as each week goes by it steadily deteriorates more and more. The key site deserves to be given a new lease of life."
The hotel was converted from a single dwelling house in 1954 and became famous as Scotland's first ski hotel, providing accommodation to skiers visiting the Cairngorms.
Previous attempts to turn the Main Street hotel into homes have been unsuccessful.